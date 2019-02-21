CCPO: Ashley Abad investigation almost done

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Cebu City said the recent comments made by President Rodrigo Duterte on the case of Ashley Abad will not affect the progress of their investigation.

In a press interview Wednesday (February 21, 2019) afternoon, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director Senior Superintendent Royina Garma said they are almost done with the investigation on Abad’s case.

“We’re almost done. Naghintay nalang kami nang iba pang affidavits na masubscribe,” said Garma.

However, Garma, one of the President’s most trusted law enforcers, refused to comment on Mr. Duterte’s comments, in which he alleged that Abad was the source of ecstasy when she attended a pre-Sinulog concert last January 19, 2019.

“No comment. At wala namang connection yung comment ni President sa filing of the case. We will stick on the evidence na makuha namin,” Garma said. “And I cannot comment on the statement of the President naman. He has his own sources.”

CDN Digital contacted Joel Abad, Ashley’s uncle, to ask for the comments of the family regarding President Duterte’s statements but got no answer as of press time.

Police confirmed that Abad died of ecstasy overdose. The 19-year-old college student collapsed while attending a party in uptown Cebu City. She died a day later.

Her boyfriend Neil Spencer Tiu and six other individuals believed to be her companions during the concert were tagged as persons of interest by the police. /bmjo