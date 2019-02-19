Cebu City Police now know who gave ecstasy to Ashley Abad    

Cebu City, Philippines – Investigators from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) have identified the person responsible of giving the party drug ecstasy to Ashley Abad that led to her death last month.

But Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), refused to divulge the name of the person in order not to preempt the still ongoing investigation.

“Nabal-an na kinsay ni hatag sa drugs pero di sa namo ipanganlan kay our Investigators are still [continuing with] their investigation,” Sinas told reporters in a press conference on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

Sinas also won’t comment on the next step the police will take, now that they know the identity of the person.

Sinas hinted, though, that the one who handed Abad the prohibited party drug was among the seven people who was with her when she collapsed in a pre-Sinulog concert on January 19, 2019. Among the seven was her boyfriend Neil Spencer Tiu.

Sinas, meanwhile, said the police has already received the full report of the autopsy conducted on Abad.

He said the results will be presented by investigators of CCPO to the relatives of Abad anytime this week.

Abad, who was 19 years old, died a day after collapsing in the pre-Sinulog concert held in uptown Cebu City.

It was later confirmed by the PNP that the girl died of ecstasy overdose.

Tiu and six more individuals who were with her during the concert were tagged as persons-of-interest by the police. /bmjo