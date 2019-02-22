Slain party drug supplier may have supplied ecstasy ingested by Ashley — RID chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ecstasy tablet reportedly handed to Ashley Abad may have come from Ken Kenneth Rosales, a suspected party drugs supplier who died in a dawn econunter with police in Barangay Zapatera, Cebu City.

Senior Superintendent Remus Medina, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas Regional Intelligence Division (PRO-7 RID), said that they were not discounting the possibility that the ecstasy ingested by Abad while attending a pre-Sinulog concert last January could have come from Rosales.

However, Medina said they had yet to establish a direct connection between the ecstasy found in Abad and those confiscated from Rosales on Friday dawn, February 22.

“Most likely at mataas ang possibility na yung ecstasy (from Ashley) ay galing sa kanya (Rosales) kasi isang grupo lang yan. Hindi naman maraming grupo yan nagtitinda nang ecstasy. Pero hindi pa namin maconfirm talaga,” said Medina.

Abad collapsed while attending a concert last January 19 held at Cebu Business Park but died a day later in a hospital.

Police confirmed that her death was due to an overdose of ecstasy.

Meanwhile, Rosales, 31, died after engaging in a shootout operatives from the Regional Special Operations Group in Central Visayas (RSOG-7) and the Parian Police Precinct.

Several ecstasy tablets and other party drugs were confiscated by authorities from Rosales’ vehicle./dbs