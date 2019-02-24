Plaza Independencia crowd now at 10K; expected to reach 80K later today
LOOK: The Plaza Independencia crowd already reached more than 10, 000 as of 5 p.m. today, February 24.
Senior Inspector Joemar Pomarejos, the ground commander of the PDP-Laban campaign rally and presidential visit, said he is expecting the crowd size to further increase to 80, 000 when President Rodrigo Duterte arrives at the rally venue later today.
