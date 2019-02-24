International cosplayer Reika Arikawa joins Cebu anime fans at Otakufest 2019 closing program
By Immae Lachica |February 24,2019 - 05:58 PM
LOOK: Japanese cosplayer Reika Arikawa graced the closing ceremony of the Otakufest 2019 held this afternoon, February 24, at the Garden Maze located at the mountain wing of the SM Seaside Mall in Cebu City.
Arikawa, a famous cosplayer from Osaka, greeted hundreds of fans who waited for her arrival.
