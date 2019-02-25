Pacquiao on Imee’s graduation issue: She only needs to show she’s sincere in supporting the president

CEBU CITY, Philippines—For Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao, who stands as campaign manager of the senatorial bets of the administration, it should not be a question on whether or not Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos earned a degree in law from the University of the Philippines (UP).

Pacquiao, in an interview with the members of the media during the PDP Laban Campaign Rally in Cebu on Sunday, February 24, 2019, said the country needs someone who can rally behind the president’s programs more than those who keep on talking without doing any action.

“Sa panahon na ‘to ang kailangan ay yung tunay na may puso na tumulong sa ating bayan na tumulong sa nasimulan ng ating pangulo. Kailangan lang ipagpatuloy hindi yung puro lang salita. Marami na tayong panahon, ilang dekada na ang lumipas pero puro salita lang,” Pacquiao said.

Marcos is one of the seven guest candidates of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) in the senatorial race.

“Basta alam yung problema ng ating bayan at alam kung paano tumulong sa pagbabago why not?” he added when asked if the issue on Marcos’ educational attainment matters in carrying the campaign.

Pacquiao also said that Marcos need not to show proof that she graduated from UP.

“Ipakita lang nya yung sincerity nya, ‘yung tunay na damdamin nya para makatulong sa ating bayan, maintindihan naman ng taumbayan ‘yan,” he said.

Pacquiao is carrying the campaign of the party’s five core slate for senate dubbed as “MaBaGoKoTo,” which stands for Maguindanao Representative Zajid Mangudadatu, former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) and Philippine National Police chief Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, former Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go, reelectionist Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, and former presidential adviser and Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chief Francis Tolentino.

The other guest candidates of PDP-Laban are re-electionist senators JV Ejercito, Cynthia Villar and Sonny Angara, Taguig City Representative Pia Cayetano, singer Freddie Aguilar and former Interior and Local Government Secretary Raffy Alunan. /bmjo