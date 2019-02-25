Barong Tagalog of Mister International winner designed by Cebuanos

Cebu City, Philippines – The Barong Tagalog worn by 13th Mister International winner Trinh Bao of Vietnam was designed by two Cebuano fashion designers.

Harley Ruedas confirmed to Cebu Daily News Digital that he collaborated with Mark Anthony Romero So.

“Our organization Designers Circle Philippines assigned Mr. Vietnam and Mr. Australia to us. Their barongs are a collaboration of me and my partner Mark Anthony So,” Ruedas said on a Facebook message.

The Barong Tagalog segment was done in an effort to promote the male national costume.

Bao’s Barong Tagalog is made of jusi fabric, a Filipino classic material used for Barong Tagalog and other Filipiniana garments.

It has embroidered plum flower appliques which makes it very oriental.

“It is spring in some parts of Asia. Plums will bloom in northern Vietnam in this season,” Ruedas answered when asked for the inspiration behind their creation.

The grand finals of 13th Mister International took place at One Esplanade, Pasay City on February 24, 2019, Sunday.

According to Mister International page, Bao, 24, is a model and gym coach from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Other winners in the 13th Mister International pageant were Francesco Piscitelli of Venezuela (first runner-up) and Waikin Kwan of Hong Kong (second runner-up).

Meanwhile, Philippine bet Mark Kevin Baloaloa made it to the Top 5 of the competition. /bmjo