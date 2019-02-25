Batang Pinoy: Cebu City’s first gold medalist is now disciplined, responsible because of taekwondo

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – Forced by his parents to take up a taekwondo class when he was seven years old, Xander Palacpac has not only grown to embrace the sport now, but he has also learned to love it.

And it is this same dedication to the sport that pushed the 14-year-old to win Cebu City’s first gold medal in the Batang Pinoy 2019 Visayas Regional Finals being held here in the City of Love.

Palacpac clinched the gold medal in the poomsae junior boys event of the taekwondo competition held at the Robinsons Pavia on February 25, 2019.

“It feels great to bring home the gold medal,” said the Grade 8 student of Beaconhouse St. Paul Learning Center.

Although he was just fresh from also bagging a gold medal in the recently concluded Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet which was held in Dumaguete City just last week, Palacpac said he did not expect to hand the defending overall champions its first gold medal in this multi-sporting event.

This is Palacpac’s second Batang Pinoy Visayas regional competition. Last year, he also bagged gold in the cadet division, and went on to bag silver in his first Batang Pinoy National Finals held in Baguio City last September.

“Before I was forced because I was fat and asthmatic,” said Palacpac.

But his respect for the sport grew later when he realized that not only can it make him fit but also teach him self defence.

But what’s the most exciting part of it all?

“Naka travel na ko ug places and ni hatag na ko ug scholarship and karon na discipline na ko and I am responsible na,” Palacpac said.

Palacpac said he is dedicating his gold to his coach and his family.

The eighth grader also plays futsal and basketball but not competitively. He said he uses the other sports as part of his cross training.

Palacpac also hopes to defend the gold that he bagged with his partner, Rebekah Gabriele Ponte of Cebu Bradford School, in the poomsae pair Tuesday, February 26.

After the Batang Pinoy, Palacpac will immediately prepare for the Palarong Pambansa slated this summer in Davao City. /bmjo