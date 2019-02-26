‘Mano Mano’ exhibit: Elevating fashion to the field of arts 

Cebu City, Philippines — A collaboration of fashion and artwork can be a wearable art.

Cebuano fashion designer Dexter Alazas has proven this is possible after “Mano Mano,” a fashion and art exhibit, was opened at The Gallery, Ayala Center Cebu last February 23, 2019, Saturday.

“Art piece can be worn. That is how we elevate fashion to the field of arts,” Alazas told the reporters.

Alazas collaborated with 14 members of Cebu Artists Inc. for this exhibit, which will run until March 3.

Featured artists include Reynan Dingal (Shout of Love), Lida Maria Aguilar (Babaye sa Dagat), John Dinglasa (Kampanaryo de Sto. Niño), Jonathan Abellana (Sanctuary), Cesar Castillo (Handumanan sa Awit), Celso Duazo Pepito (Manifestation of Love), Renulo Pautan (Life Under the Sea), Juan Guido Lubanga (Tartanilla), Jess Dinglasa (White), Ana Maria Lubanga (Sirao Sunflowers), Tina Marie Gandionco (Hydrangea Family), Fe Madrid Pepito (The Woman In Me), Sonia Yrastorza (Green Series), and Antonio Vidal (A Life of Its Own).

All artworks were hand painted to the Hablonuevo Collections of Alazas, which were used from previous fashion shows in Manila.

Why Mano Mano?

From the root word “mano”, it means done by hand.

For Alazas, “Mano Mano” stands for two things: hand painted and hand woven.

“I conceptualized “Mano Mano” because I wanted to elevate Hablon into art,” he said.

Alazas is a known advocate in reviving the Hablon de Cebu from the town of Argao since 2000.

Hablon is a a by-product produced in a traditional process of weaving. The fabric is made of local fibers such as piña, abaca, and cotton. /bmjo