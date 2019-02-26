Cebu City public library offers free Japanese language classes

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City government is now accepting applicants for its free Japanese language classes program.

Enrolment is from February 26 to 28.

Ruth Chua, Cebu City public librarian, said they are offering a total of two language classes. The first one will last for 180 hours and is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Classes will run from March 2 to July 30.

The second class schedule will last for a total of 32 hours. This will he held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Tuesdays and Thursdays. Classes will run from April 2 to 30.

Chua said they are opening a total of 50 slots for each of the two class schedules.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña said in a Facebook post that even non-city residents are encouraged to avail of the free Japanese classes by Sensei Jazzy Vie Lucero.

“No charge. No need to be from Cebu City. No need for subtitles na inyong anime anymore,” said Osmeña’s post on Monday morning.

Chua said in an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital that they decided to offer free Japanese language classes at the city library from the suggestions of some library-goers.

“Dako sad nig tabang nila labi na katong ganahan gyud makat-on og basa ug suwat nga magamit nila sa ilahang employment puhon” Chua said. /dcb