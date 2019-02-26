SM PRESENTS THE MY CITY MY SM MY ART EXHIBIT

The My City My SM My Art returns to the Queen City of the South as it celebrates the lives and works of National Artist Napoleon Abueva and Manuel Rodriguez, Sr., in an exhibit slated on March 2 to 8 at the Northwing Atrium of SM City Cebu.

A celebration of Philippine visual arts, the My City My SM My Art is a joint project of SM, Metropolitan Museum of Manila, Shell Companies of the Philippines, and Philippine Star, with support from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, and Centerstage Productions.

This project brings art and people together by showcasing the works of masters, modernists, and millennials around SM Supermalls. Advocating art for all, the team works with communities to mount exhibits, workshops, and contests in key cities around the Philippines.

While they represent different genres – Abueva is considered the Father of Modern Philippine Sculptor, and Rodriguez is known as the Father of Contemporary Philippine Printmaking – their contribution to Philippine art is invaluable. And they have brought much pride to their respective home provinces of Bohol and Cebu with their amazing masterpieces.

The exhibit will also highlight the works of Martino Abellana, dean of Cebuano painters, who has taught and influenced the entire generation of Cebuano artists. Joining them in this celebration of Eastern and Central Visayan artistry are Dante Enage of Leyte, Kitty Taniguchi of Dumaguete City, Henri Cainglet of Bohol, and well as Jun Impas, Celso Pepito, and Adeste Deguilmo of Cebu.

The My City My SM My Art launch is set on March 2, 3PM at the Northwing Atrium of SM City Cebu.