Loud music was not meant to disrupt rally, says Sinas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO – 7) denied allegations that it attempted to drown the speeches of militants who staged a rally in front of its headquarters last Monday, February 25, 2019, by playing the theme song of a popular anime show through loudspeakers.

In a press conference today, Tuesday (February 26), Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director, said they played the theme song of Voltes V at the same time when seven militant groups in Cebu protested in front of PRO- 7’s gate along Osmeña Boulevard, Cebu City because “it was a holiday”.

“It was not for them. It was a holiday [for us]. Syempre, gipatukar para among nabilin nga police ganahan pud (magtrabaho kay holiday). Naa man gani na (gi-play) sa among PA (public address) system,” said Sinas.

At least 70 militants reportedly broke several properties of PRO-7 when tension escalated between them and the police. The former was staging a rally in commemoration of the 33rd anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

Sinas said they will be filing cases of direct assault, and damage to government property against 10 of them after their legal office has already identified those caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras tearing tarpaulins, and breaking boom barriers or boom gates of the PRO-7.

“We are now coming up with dentities of these individuals. There are no less than 10 of them, including their leaders. We cannot tolerate such actions. Dili sila magguba-guba ug government properties. May video kami showing giguba nila ang gate (boom gate) ug gigisi ang tarpaulin,” said Sinas.

Sought for their comments, Jaime Paglinawan, chairman of Bagong Alyansa Makabayan (BAYAN) in Central Visayas, said they are ready to face the charges to be filed against his group, and six others, by the police.

But Paglinawan denied they destroyed several properties of PRO-7 during the rally.

“Wala man mi choice (kung dili atubangon). Pero kaning police, mao na sad ni apil sa ilang trabaho run sa mga police. Maghimo-himo ug kaso. Pampahadlok sa amo mga progresibong organisasyon. Unya ang amo kagahapon gihimo igo ra mi nihangyo nga ihinong ang pakusog sa sound system,” said Paglinawan.

Police also identified leaders and members from Bayan Muna, Karapatan, Anak Bayan, Gabriela, Anak Pawis, and Piston who participated in Monday’s rally. /bmjo