Sangat piggery farm faces wastewater woes

LOOK: Scenes from the closure of a piggery farm in Barangay Sangat, San Fernando town that was ordered closed earlier today, February 26, for allegedly discharging untreated livestock waste into the sea.

Employees of a piggery farm in Barangay Sangat check their wastewater pipes that were cut off by authorities for allegedly disposing their wastewater into sea.

Wastewater coming from the piggery farm have started to overflow after authorities ordered their wastewater pipes cut off for alleged environmental violations.