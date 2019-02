ILOILO CITY, Philippines — Cebu Province continues its good run in the ongoing Batang Pinoy 2019 Visayas Regional Finals, which is held in various venues here.

Cebu Province remained in second place overall after adding 15 gold medals in the second day of competition in addition to the four that it gathered on the first day, for a total of 19.

It should have been 20 golds for Cebu Province but its fifth gold on Day 1 from John Louie Callino via taekwondo was disallowed because he had no opponent in his category.

Instead of an automatic gold, he will be given a certificate and a slot to the national finals.

According to Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) consultant Nonnie Lopez, medals must be earned through competition and not because athletes have no opponent to prevent coaches and officials from manipulating the medal tally.

Thus, for an event or category to be considered in the official overall medal tally, single entries will not automatically get a gold medal but they will get a slot to the national finals.

Defending overall champions Cebu City Niños is nipping at Cebu Province’s heels with 18 gold medals after also adding 15 yesterday, which allowed them to climb from fourth to third place.

According to the official medal tally released by the PSC on Tuesday night (February 26, 2019), current leader is Iloilo with 20 gold medals.

Cebu Province has a lot to thank its karatekas after they accounted for 12 of the 15 gilts on Day 2.

The gold medals in karatedo were contributed by Justine Angel Aloba, Edan Kyle Araneta, Niño Kime Avila, Janine Narboada, Rheiane Anmarie Luza, Giovanni Ephraim Apuya, Enzo Hipulan, Precious Abegail Belicario and Cindy Sanchez. Cebu Province also got three gold medals via the team kata.

Its other gilts were chipped in by Mery Krizel Parandas in taekwondo, Gio Beguña in the javelin throw and its 4×100 relay boys.

Cebu City has dancesports to thank for after its dance athletes clinched five of the 10 gold medals on hand.

Chipping two gilts each were the pairs of Sean Alexavier Baclay and Jannah Marie Pugoy, and Nigel John Angel and Shadelle Niña Hernandez, and adding one were John Lloyd Leyson and Ouie Selene Rendon.

Xander Palacpac, the jin who gave Cebu City its first gold in this week-long event, added another one, this time with partner Rebekah Gabrielle Ponte in the pair junior.

Its other gilts were handed in by karatekas Gian Carlo Polestico, Daniel Rey Martizano, Jisha Zyra Azur, Kim Andre Maquiling and the team Kata.

In archery, Aldrener Igot Jr. handed in two via the 20 and 30 meter distances and completing the gilts were tracksters Louriane Yvonnel Garcia and Kim Licayan.

Mandaue City also barged into the gold medal section with two via dancesports courtesy of Dylan Jacob Kazer Esmero and Ashley Cullo. /bmjo