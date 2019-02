Cebu City, Philippines — The Rainbow Warrior, the flagship vessel of Greenpeace, is ready for its Cebu visit on March 13 to 16, 2019.

Angela Carballo Pago, Greenpace’s media campaigner, told Cebu Daily News Digital that the Rainbow Warrior’s visit is part of a campaign against plastic pollution.

“We are really excited to open our doors to all our Cebuano followers and to finally be part of the journey for Cebu to be plastic free,” said Pago to Cebu Daily News Digital.

According to a press release, the Rainbow Warrior will arrive in Cebu on March 13. The boat will be open to the public on March 15 and 16.

The tour inside Rainbow Warrior is for free but one has to register in their website www.shipitback.eventbrite.com to be able to avail of the tour.

The 30-minute tour is composed of story-telling sessions, workshops and exhibits about arts and craft all leaning toward their hashtag #breakfreefromplastic.

Cebu has been one of their target destinations to visit because of all the movement that the Cebuanos have been doing to slowly stray away from plastic use.

The Rainbow Warrior’s Philippine ship tour includes a stop in Manila on March 1.

The Rainbow Warrior is the first ship in the fleet designed and built specifically for Greenpeace.

The ship sails primarily under wind power. Its 55m-high A-Frame mast system can carry far more sail than a conventional mast of the same size. /END