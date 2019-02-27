38 traffic accidents reported in Cebu City in 24-hours – TPG

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Traffic Patrol Group (TPG) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) responded to a total of 38 vehicular accidents within a 24-hour period, from 8 a.m. on Tuesday to 8 a.m. today, Wednesday.

The accidents mostly involved motorcycles, said Police Officer 2 (PO2) Jimuel Nuñez, the TPG radio operator.

“Ang kining mga motor gud kay bisan asa mo lusot” said Nuñez.

CCPO through its official Facebook page “Itug-an Ni CD” urged motorists to always follow traffic rules and regulations while on the road to avoid accidents.

“MGA MOTORISTA GIAWHAG NGA MAG-MATNGON SA KADALANAN, BALAOD SA TRAPIKO ATONG SUNDON, PARA LAYO SA DISGRASYA!” it says.

Nuñez said that they would normally receive an average of 20 to 30 vehicular accidents in a day. But the number of accidents reported to their office from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning was a bit higher than the daily average.

Quoting TPG data, he said that more vehicular accidents happen during the day when there is heavy volume of traffic in the city.

On Tuesday morning, motorists were back on city streets following a long weekend which included Monday’s celebration of the Edsa People Power holiday.

Nuñez said that a total of 31 accidents were recorded from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday while another four was recorded from 5 p.m. to 12 midnight of Wednesday. Three more accidents were recorded from midnight to 8 a.m. of the same day.

He said that most of the accidents that happened on Tuesday happened during the rush hours from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Kargado sa intersection gyud ni mag abot ang mga motor ug sakyanan, ilabi na kining dili mo give way nga mga drivers,” Nuñez told Cebu Daily News Digital.

The TPG data show that most of the accidents totalling to 11 happened in the vicinity of Barangay Mabolo.

Nuñez is asking motorists to never disregard the traffic signs to avoid road accidents. /dcb