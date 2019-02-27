VECO Celebrates 114th Anniversary at Parian Drop-in Center

As an advance celebration of the electric utility’s 114th anniversary, employees of the Visayan Electric Company, Inc. (VECO) spent the morning of February 23 at the Pari-an Drop-in Center for the Spread the Love Outreach Program.

Around 30 VECO Kaibigans volunteered to be the ates and kuyas of the children at the Parian Drop-in Center, a facility for abandoned or abused children.

“If there is an anniversary, usually it is a big celebration but for VECO to share their blessings with our children is something we are really grateful for,” said Cebu City Councilor Margot Osmeña, who is the founder of the Parian Drop-in Center.

The children were treated to exciting and interactive games, including an appearance and dance number from Jollibee.

The children, together with the VECO Kaibigans, also presented various song and dance numbers that showcased their talents.

The activity concluded with a sumptuous lunch for the children. VECO also donated grocery items for the center.

Nemesia Cabarrubias, also known as Nanay Meme, a house parent for 17 years in the center, shared she is very happy and proud that the center has produced professionals from among its former beneficiaries.

VECO Kabigan Engr. Josephite Padillo felt thankful and blessed for the opportunity to spend time with the children.

“I believe that despite their past experiences, they can still achieve their dreams not only because of their unique potential and talents but also because there are people in the community who are willing to help them see the brighter side of the world,” she said highlighting that she was amazed to see the smiling faces of the children while confidently performing their song and dance presentations.

VECO is the second largest electric utility in the Philippines. It serves the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, Naga and four municipalities of the greater part of Metro Cebu — Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla and San Fernando.

Since its establishment in February 25, 1905, VECO has been a partner in Cebu’s progress by advancing business and communities.