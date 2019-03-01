Bloody day in Lapu-Lapu: One killed in two shooting incidents in four hours

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two shooting incidents happened in Lapu-Lapu City within a span of four hours on Friday (March 1), with one victim confirmed dead while another one being rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Around 10 a.m., police officers of the Mactan Police Station of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) responded to a shooting alarm in front of a popular five-star hotel and resort in Barangay Mactan.

The victim was identified as Matranillo Solano Baring, who was 40-years-old.

Senior Police Officer II Erwin Sinadjan told Cebu Daily News Digital in a phone interview that Baring, a resident of Sitio Soong, Barangay Mactan, worked as a tour guide for foreigners visiting Mactan Island.

“The crime happened around 9:36 a.m. in front of a five-star hotel along M.L. Quezon Highway in Barangay Mactan on Friday, March 1,” he said.

The attack was the second shooting that happened near or inside a resort in Lapu-Lapu City in six days. The first one was in a Barangay Marigondon resort on February 24 where a resort laborer was shot dead in front of guests by an unidentified assailant, who escaped and had yet to be arrested.

Read more: Kargador gipusil patay sulod sa usa ka resort sa Marigondon

According to initial investigation, Sinadjan said that Baring was walking along the road when two men on a motorcycle drove by and shot Baring several times.

Sinadjan said they found the victim lying on his side at the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds on his back.

He said that Baring was already dead when emergency responders arrived in the area.

He said that they were still trying to find out the motive of the killing.

At past 2 p.m. later, a man was shot near the Marcelo Fernan Bridge, which is also known as the second Mactan-Cebu bridge, in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City.

Senior Superintendent Lemuel Obon, LLCPO director, said in a phone interview that they responded to a shooting alarm at the second bridge area at past 2 p.m.

Obon said that they found a wounded man and rushed him to the hospital for treatment.

He said as of 5 p.m., they had yet to identify the shooting victim and they had yet to know about the fate of the victim.

“The victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but we have yet to receive feedback from the attending physicians on his condition,” said Obon./ dbs