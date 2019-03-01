Screening of aspirants for Miss Teen Philippines 2019 set in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — If you want to be the next young beauty queens from Central Visayas, this is your chance to win a crown.

Dexter Alazas, the regional coordinator for Miss Teen Philippines, confirmed that a screening for aspirants to the beauty tilt will be held at SM City Cebu tomorrow, March 2.

“We value beauty and brains here over body and sexiness,” he said.

The pageant does not encourage candidates to put too much make up, wig, and hair extensions. The pageant has no swimwear segment. Instead, it has an opening number, long gown, and question and answer portion.

Alazas said what matters is the intelligence of the contestant and her ability to promote the Miss TeenPhilippines’ advocacy on “global readiness through education.”

Interested applicants have to be 14 to 18 years old. They must be natural-born Filipino, enrolled at school, and at least 5 feet and two inches in height.

Requirements also include a copy of the birth certificate, school identification card, and application form.

Applicants are advised to wear denim jeans, white shirts or blouses, and at least three-inch heels.

Those who will pass the screening process on March 2 will compete for the Miss Teen Philippines-Central Visayas 2019 title scheduled on March 17 at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

“The winners will represent Central Visayas to the national pageant,” he said.

Former representatives and Miss Teen Philippines winners from Cebu were Beatrice Villegas Osmeña, Victoria Leslie Ingram, and Bianca Williamsen. /elb