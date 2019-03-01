Construction worker from Pasil identified as victim in Lapu-Lapu bridge shooting attack

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The victim in the second shooting incident in Lapu-Lapu City on Friday, March 1, survived the attack and has been identified as construction worker, Mikael Fernandez.

Senior Master Sergeant Dennis Singson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Precinct 5 or the Pusok Police Precinct said in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News Digital that Fernandez, 34, from Sitio Santo Niño, Barangay Pasil, in Cebu City, was shot in the face by two motorcycle-riding assailants near the Marcelo Fernan Bridge or the second Mandaue-Mactan bridge at past 2 p.m.

The attack was the second shooting incident in Lapu-Lapu City in a span of four hours. The first attack by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Barangay Maribago resulted to the death of a tour guide and the attackers escaped.

According to investigation, Singson said, that Fernandez was busy painting a house in the area when two men wearing full face helmets arrived on a motorcycle.

The backrider or the man riding at the back of the motorcycle then pulled out a gun and shot Fernandez, who was hit in the face.

The assailants then fled after shooting Fernandez. Police later arrived and rushed Fernandez to the hospital where he was reported to be recuperating.

Singson said that they believed that the motive of the shooting was a personal grudge.

He said that this was the second time that Fernandez was attacked by unidentified assailants.

He said that the first time the victim was attacked, he was only grazed by a bullet in the face, and he managed to run away from his attackers.

Today, March 1, Singson said Fernandez was shot in the face but he survived the attack.

The 2 p.m. shooting in Lapu-Lapu City was the second shooting in four hours in Lapu-Lapu City.

Earlier in the day, at past 9 a.m., a tour guide was shot dead in Barangay Maribago by two motorcycle-riding gunmen.

Mat Ranillo Baring died after his assailants shot him several times in the back as the victim was walking along the road and waiting for foreign customers to hire him as their guide.

Police Staff Sergeant Erwin Sinadjan of the Mactan Police Precinct said that Baring was shot near a popular hotel in Maribago.

Sinadjan said they were still investigating the fatal shooting./dbs