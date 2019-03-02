Vendors remove makeshift structures from Panglao’s Virgin Island

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tourists can now enjoy their visit at the famous Virgin Island sand bar located off mainland Panglao town in Bohol province.

Vendors already removed on Saturday morning, March 2, the makeshift structures which they built in the area for the display of the food, drinks and other items that they sell.

“The LGU-Panglao acted swiftly to address the illegal structures at Virgin Island,” the town government said in a Facebook post at 1 p.m. today.

The post said that after town officials heard of concerns on illegal structures that obstruct the sand bar, personnel from their Coastal Resource Management Office and the Municipal Department of Interior and Local Government immediately met with vendors who agreed to voluntarily demolish their makeshift structures.

“Just this morning a team composed of the Coastal Resource Management (CRM), Municipal Engineering, PNP-Panglao and Bohol Tourist Pulis Unit inspected the area and was very satisfied with the quick action and result.”

“Kudos to everyone!” said the municipal government’s FB post.

Netizens who read of the LGU’s post expressed their appreciation for its swift action.

“Wow thanks.. kanindot sa balita.. abi kug managhan ang squatters sa virgin island.. hope DILI NA SILA MOBALIK,” said a post by Gabriel Noe Plaza.

“Good job🖒 beach clean up drive napod sunod,” said JY Cabusao II.