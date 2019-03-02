Contraband found in Cebu City Jail during early morning greyhound

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Several prohibited items were confiscated by agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA – 7) during a greyhound operation at Cebu City Jail’s Male Dormitory on Saturday morning of March 2.

In a report published by PDEA – 7 on their official Facebook page, the contraband they confiscated included drug paraphernalia (lighters, tin foil), deadly weapons (improvised knifes, scissors), cellphones, and chargers from the inmates.

On the other hand, there were no illegal drugs found, the report said.

The greyhound was conducted around 5 a.m., together with officers from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology – Cebu City (BJMP) and the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO)./dbs