CEBU CITY, Philippines — There’s no place like home.

And for Greenwich VisMin head Alexander Lim, opening a store in Colon St., in Cebu City means coming back home with a fresher take on their homegrown pizza.

“With the opening of our branch here in Arcenas building in Colon, we wanted to transform and let our customers experience our best-tasting pizza in a young, modern pizzeria-inspired store that is perfect for bonding and sharing,” said Lim.

According to Lim, Greenwich once had a store in Colonade 10 years ago but had to close due to circumstance.

However, if there’s one thing that this homegrown pizza brand’s transformation goes, it is how they continuously progressed and evolved through the years.

“Gone are the bright vibrant colors of the old Greenwich as its new pizzerias now carry a more sophisticated aesthetic (look),” said Lim.

From the brick walls adorning its spaces, to the typography on its panels, one could mistakenly believe that you were lost in a pizzeria somewhere abroad.

At its core, Greenwich is still the same chain that offers the best-tasting pizzas and pastas that every barkada have loved ever since.

“Our Colon branch, which opened on March 1 is our 8th branch here in Metro Cebu and we’d like to make it feel comfortable for barkadas enjoying a slice of pizza,” said Lim.

The result, a rustic-meets-industrial design that could rival any trendy establishment commonly seen in many millennial-centric businesses such as cafes and bars.

The timeless details married with modern design elements create that warm and intimate setting, perfect for local hangouts.

“With our new overhaul, it is clear that we are targeting this generation’s millennials who often dine out with their barkadas and social media natives who demand a more interactive experience when it comes to their dining choices,” added Lim.

The store also features a Pizzeria, a see-through window where diners can watch the magic of creating a pizza up close.

Aside from the brand’s slick new look, one more thing to look forward to is its menu.

They still offer the best of its pizza and pasta menu such as its best-selling Hawaiian Overload Pizza, their Ultimate Overload Pizza, and the Lasagna Supreme.

With the opening of their Colon branch, Lim hopes to inject fresh and youthful energy in the area and hopes to expand in the coming future.

“Definitely, we are looking for opportunities and (are) considering to expand to locations that can better serve the Cebuano customer,” said Lim./dbs