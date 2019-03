LOOK: Personnel from the Carcar City Police Station secured the vicinity of the Daughters of St. Therese compound in Barangay Villadolid where the remains of Archbishop Teofilo Camomot is buried.

Devotees trooped to the area today, March 3, to hear the 3 p.m. Mass officiated by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma and pay their respect to the late Archbishop Camomot who is celebrating his 105th birth anniversary.

The police station’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and K9 teams went around the compound to make sure that devotees who are coming in and out of the area remain safe.

A Facebook post by the Carcar City Police Station said that force multipliers which included barangay tanods, Barangay Peace Action Team (BPATs) and CarComs were also stationed at the compound’s entrance and exit gates to facilitate the flow of human and vehicle traffic.

“Appropriate security coverage was in place with no untoward incident,” says their FB post.