SWU-Phinma Baby Cobras rule Cebu leg of NBTC caging

Cebu City, Philippines — The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Baby Cobras are headed to Manila to represent Cebu in the SM-National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) League National Basketball Championships.

This after the Baby Cobras upended the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars in the Cebu Division 1 finals, 87-85, on Sunday afternoon, March 3, 2019, at the packed Minglanilla Sports Complex in Minglanilla town, southern Cebu.

The title completed SWU-Phinma’s Cinderella-like run through this tournament, which, for the first time in recent memory, will not have either the University of the Visayas (UV) or Ateneo de Cebu representing Cebu.

Left-handed guard Kent Sanchez, who was named Most Outstanding Player, led the Baby Cobras with 29 points while speedy guard Kendall Limana also had key contributions with 19 markers. Big man King Cabansay added 15.

The Baby Cobras of head coach Jerry Abuyabor completed yet another comeback from a double-digit deficit as they trailed 36-46, at halftime but turned things around in the third where they outscored the Baby Jaguars, 27-16.

The fourth period was nip-and-tuck but SWU-Phinma came up with clutch plays down the stretch to pull off the incredible victory.

Elmer Echavez led the Baby Jaguars with 29 while Daniel Rodriguez and Matthew Paras pitched in 19 and 12 markers, respectively.

SWU-Phinma upended Ateneo de Cebu in the semis in overtime, 88-78, last Saturday to punch their ticket to the finals. Sanchez drilled in 23 points to lead the way for the Baby Cobras in that game.

USJ-R, on the other hand, beat Don Bosco, 55-47, to advance to the finals.

The SM-NBTC National Basketball Championships will be on March 18-24 at the Mall of Asia Arena. /bmjo