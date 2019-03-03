Cebu City to extend aid to families of slain tanods of Barangay Lusaran

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Cebu City Councilor Margot Osmeña said the city government will provide assistance to the families of the slain barangay tanods (village watchmen) of Barangay Lusaran and a tanod’s wife who died in a shootout with the police on February 22.

Councilor Margot, together with her husband, Mayor Tomas Osmeña, and their son, Miguel, attended the Requiem Mass of slain tanods Reynaldo Laguna and Renato Goc-ong and Goc-ong’s wife Emma held at the Barangay Lusaran gym on Sunday, March 3.

Margot said that she felt the pain for the children orphaned by the incident.

“Sakit man kaayo ang nahitabo nila. Whatever is needed that we can give, we will give. Unsay kinahanglan sa mga bata,” said Margot.

The councilor hoped that justice will be served for the slain tanods and that the wounds that the deaths have brought to their families will eventually heal.

“I hope the bitterness of the son will not stay, that there is a God. Of course, bug-at baya iyang gi (dala) karon pero hinaot unta that it will not affect his (outlook) towards life,” said Margot.

Councilor Margot did not specify the type of aid that the city may give to the family but she assured that they will assist the families, especially the orphaned Goc-ong children.

Mayor Osmeña, on the other hand, declined to answer questions from the media.

On February 22, Laguna and the Goc-ong couple were killed in their homes in separate gunbattles during the police operation to search for loose firearms against the barangay tanods and a barangay official of Barangay Lusaran in Cebu City.

Lusaran Barangay Captain Agustin Partulan was arrested for possesion of loose firearms.

According to Police Colonel Royina Garma, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the search warrants were issued after they received intelligence reports that guns were being openly carried by some people in the mountain barangays of Cebu City./elb