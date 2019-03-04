NAVFORCEN conducts intensified maritime operations in the Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Navy thru the Naval Forces Central (NAVFORCEN) has intensified its mission in securing the Visayas region.

Naval Task Group 50.1 Stingray, the newly-activated task group of the Naval Forces Central, conducted its fourth sortie out mission in the Visayas region starting on March 1.

Following a series of successful engagements from its previous missions, Task Group Stingray is now ready for more intensified operations. It is equipped with different components that are readily available for the different services needed during their missions.

Under NFC’s Naval Task Force 50, NTG 50.1 Stingray was classified as a multipurpose task group that can perform both combat and non-combat operations. This includes teams from the Navy ships for maritime patrols and security, Naval Special Operations Unit 5, medical, dental and civil military operations team and Navy reservists as its force multipliers.

NTG 50.1 “Stingray” was activated and sent off for its first mission on December 03, 2018 by Vice Admiral Robert A Empedrad AFP, the Flag Officer in Command, Philippine Navy, at the Captain Veloso Pier (CVP), Naval Base Rafael Ramos, Lapu-Lapu City.

The first leg of their mission included port calls to different municipalities in Leyte. The second leg was in Samar, which included seaborne security for those attending one of the country’s historical milestones, the Balangiga Bells turn over ceremony.

Their most recent mission covered the Eastern Visayas region. Departing from CVP, NBRR, Naval Task Group 50.1 sailed for Catbalogan City, Samar on February 1, 2019. Other municipalities visited include Allen and Dalupiri Island in Samar, Naval Biliran, Palompon, Ormoc, Maasin and Limasawa in Leyte and Siquijor Island.

Naval Forces Central has brought maritime security and territorial defense to greater heights as the Navy ships are no longer deployed individually but as a task group, making it more effective in projecting the presence of government forces on the country’s waters. The said task group also serves as a training group for Philippine Navy personnel, law enforcers and local government units.

The Philippine Navy thru the Naval Forces Central perseveres in developing a versatile and adaptive response based on their best available assets and capabilities in dealing with evolving challenges. /dcb