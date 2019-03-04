Air You Go Travels Experience assures public it is a legitimate travel agency

Cebu City, Philippines — Amid a complaint filed by an irate client, Air You Go Travels Experience assured its customers that it is a legitimate travel agency which is doing its best to continue offering “hassle-free and affordable travels.”

The travel agency was under fire when a woman filed a complaint against them with the Department of Tourism for a travel mishap during a trip to Hong Kong last November 2018. The woman claimed that Air You Go Travels Experience wasn’t accredited by the DoT.

In an official statement issued by Air You Go Travel Agency explained its side and reiterated that it is a legitimate travel agency.

“It has always been accredited by the Department of Tourism since it began its operations until it was advised by the DOT Region 7 to apply as an Online Travel Agency (OTA), instead of a regular travel agency, in view of its unique services offered to the public, upon the expiration of its accreditation on June 2018. We have submitted All requirements for renewal last July 2018 but upon the recommendation of the DOT, it has timely submitted its OTA application on January 2019,” the statement read.

The travel agency based in Cebu said it immediately processed the claim for refund of the client but it took a while to complete because of the high volume of requests for refund for cancelled trips to Boracay.

“At this time, the agency had experienced a high volume of requests for a refund due to the canceled trips to Boracay when it was closed in April to October 2018. But on February 21, 2019, the concerned client has been fully refunded,” the statement said.

Air You Go Travels Experience explained that the irate client’s experience was a just a case of miscommunication between their partner operators in Hong Kong.

“Air You Go Travel Experience is always looking for ways to better service our customers. We are tirelessly working for you to have the best time during your travels,” the statement further read.

Mary (not her real name) availed a Hong Kong tour package at Air Yo Go for her family.

According to Mary, the trip went smoothly until her son was charged P5,000 for a Disneyland Entrance, which she claimed was already paid. She explained that the collection was unnecessary since it was part of a promo package offered by the travel agency.

However, she failed to convince her tour guide.

“Iyung tour guide namin tinawagan ‘yung boss niya… Ini-insist ng boss niya na talagang di pa kami bayad. Wala kaming nagawa, nagbayad kami kaysa ma-hassle kasi di ba bakasyon namin ‘yun. Naperwisyo kami,” said Mary in a television nterview with ABS-CBN.

