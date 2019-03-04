Relaunched ‘Itug-an ni CD’ program to focus on women, children

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In celebration of the Women’s Month the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has re-launched “Itug-an ni CD” and this time they will focus more on women and children.

“Na launch na namin to, pinasok na namin January pa, after I had a dialogue with women’s group of Cebu City, but i-re-launch lang namo because it is March in celebration of Women’s month,” said Police Colonel Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office chief, in a press briefing on Monday, March 4.

With the overwhelming response from the people Garma said that they had gained the public’s trust in taking action against illegal activities.

Now, that they would be focusing on the cases of women and children, Garma said that they would observe confidentiality, reassuring all those who would report that they would handle it with outmost care.

She also said that she only noticed a few number of cases related to rape in the crime statistics of the city and this was probably because the victims were not comfortable to share what they had gone through.

Garma, however, encouraged those victims to report these incidents to police so that they could provide the needed action to stop these kinds of incidents.

From the launching of “Itug-an Ni CD” last July up to December of the same year, they have recorded 1730 complaints and 1163 cases that were addressed.

She said the remaining cases were cases that had to go through a longer process to be resolved.

Garma also added that most of their drug operations came from concerned citizens from the community who gave them a tip about the illegal activities in their areas. /dbs