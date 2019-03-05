First phase of ALQC hazard reduction plan nears completion

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Apo Land and Quarry Corporation (ALQC) will already complete the first phase of implementation of the hazard reduction plan (HRP) for its quarry site in Barangay Tinaan, City of Naga, by April 2019.

Chito Maniago, director for corporate communications and public affairs of ALQC’s mother company Cemex, explained that the company implemented several steps to ensure the safety of the areas hit by the landslide that occurred on September 20, 2018.

Maniago, who is also the authorized representative of ALQC, disclosed that the completion rate of their HRP’s first and critical phases as of February 11 is at 82 percent.

“The clearing of hazard debris for the Sitio Sindulan safety wall component is almost complete,” Maniago disclosed.

These included the hauling and piling of boulders for the establishment of the safety wall. The company has to remove the hazard debris in Sitio Sindulan which could be susceptible to erosion during poor weather conditions, according to a company statement.

Aside from stabilizing the slopes left by the landslide, Maniago said in an interview this afternoon, March 5, that the company restored the natural course of the Pangdan River.

They did the de-clogging by removing the boulders and soil that covered the natural course of the river, Maniago said.

“Equally important for the ecosystem is the rehabilitation and clearing of the Pangdan River. We target to restore the river’s original course,” Maniago said.

He explained that the clearing of the tributary will bring back the river’s natural flow. It would also prevent further untoward movements of both water and hazard debris to other sitios.

They also established drainage systems to serve as outlets for water to mitigate the risks related to the remaining hazard debris in the landslide prone area.

The company spent P68 million for the initial phase of the HRP, Maniago said, adding that the company would be spending P150 million for the implementation of the whole plan.

They started the implementation of the HRP on November 2018 marked by a simple ceremony held at ground zero.

During the ceremony, ALQC unveiled the HRP and the Sindulan Safety Wall blueprint to the local community.

“We are increasingly gaining confidence in restoring the stability of the area with the completion of the first phase of the HRP,” he said.

“We are positive that this multi-sectoral initiative, which is supported by the national and local government as well as our communities and stakeholders, will be able to truly help us mitigate risks and other incidents in the future.” /dcb