Landmasters to build first BERDE-certified building in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Latitude Corporate Center, a joint venture project of the Cebu Landmasters Inc (CLI) and Borromeo Bros Estate Inc., held its topping off ceremony earlier today, March 6.

The building has 82 units, that can accommodate companies looking for small, medium and large spaces.

Retail spaces are available at the ground and second floor.

“It will have a 20 percent green space, a plaza with green sanctuary, a green sky lounge at the 14th floor., a garden deck at the 17th floor,” says Jose Franco Soberano, CLI chief operating officer.

The 24-storey building is the first BERDE-certified building in Cebu Business Park.

It stands on a 3,000-square-meter property beside Pag-ibig Fund-WT Corporate Tower./dcb