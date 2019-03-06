Manhunt on for ‘armed and dangerous’ ex-village chief who bolted Medellin, Cebu prison

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Cebu are now on a manhunt for a high-profile fugitive who could be hired by some politicians to be one of their hitmen for the May 2019 elections.

Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas said they are now conducting a manhunt operation for Jinnefer Mercader, a former barangay captain of Lugo in Borbon town, also in northern Cebu, whom he described as “armed and dangerous.”

Mercader, a confessed hitman, escaped from Medellin District Jail past 7 p.m. last Tuesday, March 5,

He also said Mercader could have possibly escaped from Medellin District Jail to serve as a hitman for some politicians in Cebu, especially now that the elections are drawing near.

“It’s a possibility kasi elections, and based sa previous records niya (Mecader), he was hired by some politicians to be their hitmen. We don’t discount that,” Sinas added.

Sinas said they have notified all police stations in the Cebu to be on heightened alert in case Mercader is spotted in their respective areas.

“The manhunt operation is conducted together with operatives from SWAT (Special Weapon and Tactics) and the BJMP (Bureau of Jail Management and Penology),” Sinas said.

“We notified all police stations and checkpoints at nagpadala na kami nang mga pictures ni Mercader pati background information to help them identify him in case mapadpad siya sa kanilang kinaroroonan,” he added./elb