Group in Bantayan Island searching for new theatre artists

Cebu City, Philippines — A community theatre group in Bantayan Island is searching for new theatre artists.

Cebuano filmmaker Eli Razo, one of the founders of Lusad Teatro, confirmed to Cebu Daily News Digital that they will hold auditions for new thespians on March 9 and March 10, 2019.

The auditions will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Byay Hubahib in Barangay Binaobao, Bantayan.

“We have seen the possibility of how rich our culture and traditions here in the island. Through Lusad Teatro, we can show to everyone the legacy of our ancestors in our plays,” Razo said.

Lusad Teatro was founded in 2018 and currently has 20 members.

Jai Shane Cañete, another founder of Lusad Teatro, said applicants must be based from the towns of Santa Fe, Bantayan, and Madridejos or with Bantayanon roots.

“With a few exemptions, the members shall be mature individuals who can commit, embrace the life, and love of the theatre,” Cañete told CDN Digital.

Applicants should also be 17 years old and above. He must know how to sing, dance, and act.

With new members soon on board, the theatre group will be fully functional and will then stage future plays.

Lusad Teatro hopes to be an avenue to promote different advocacies and awareness.

Cañete, one of the award-winning screenwriters of Sinulog short film, “Usa Ka Libo” also dreams to cater stories of the islanders including fishermen and shell makers in their future stage plays.

Razo, 32, a native of Barangay Poblacion, Santa Fe, is the director of the award-winning 2019 Sinulog short film, “Usa Ka Libo.”

He was also the guy behind the full-length musical, “Heroes We Can Be”, a six-million school production by Singapore School Cebu which was staged at SM Seaside City Cebu in 2017. /bmjo