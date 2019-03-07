Skateboarding and Roller Sports Association of the Philippines sets tryouts in Cebu on April 6-7  

Cebu City, Philippines — The Skateboarding and Roller Sports Association of the Philippines is stepping up its effort to find potential skateboarders who can be the next Margielyn Didal.

Skateboarding chief Monty Mendigoria, in a report from Inquirer.net, said they recently accredited 12 new judges and referees under Asian Extreme Sports Federation technical director Warren Stuart.

“We are laying down the foundation to discover and produce more talents,” said Mendigoria.

The skateboarding association is scheduled to hold a series of nationwide tryouts beginning with the Luzon leg on March 16 and 17, 2019 in Iba, Zambales, before going to Didal’s hometown in Cebu for the Visayas leg on April 6 and 7, 2019.

The Mindanao leg is scheduled May 25 and 26, 2019 in General Santos City before the national championships on Aug. 24 and 25, 2019 in Laguna. /bmjo