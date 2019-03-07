Captain Marvel at SM Cinemas

The much-anticipated Marvel Studios film, Captain Marvel, is now showing at your favorite SM Cinemas.

Captain Marvel is based on the Marvel Comics character Carol Danvers. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the twenty-first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film is written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, with Geneva Robertson-Dworet also contributing to the screenplay. Brie Larson stars as Danvers, alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. Set in 1995, the story follows Danvers as she becomes Captain Marvel after the Earth is caught in the center of a galactic conflict between two alien worlds.

Development of the film began as early as May 2013, and was officially announced in October 2014, making it Marvel Studios’ first female-led superhero film.

Captain Marvel held its world premiere in London on February 27, 2019 and then screened in Hollywood on March 4, 2019. SM Cinema also held an Advance Screening for the media and partners in SM Seaside City Cebu last March 5.

