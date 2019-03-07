DFA’s Passport on wheels extended until April 6

Here’s one great news to all those renewing and applying for Philippine passport. The Department of Foreign Affairs announces the extension of its Passport on Wheels (POW) in SM Seaside City Cebu until April 6, 2019.

New passport applicants are required to submit a confirmed online appointment (COA), personally appear before the POW to submit his or her accomplished application form, original copy of his or her authenticated birth certificate issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and valid identification cards issued by the government.

For those who want to renew their passports, the requirements are the same to that of new applicants including the current e-Passport, a photocopy of the old passport. The DFA also required those renewing to bring their old passports with them

Passport On Wheels is an offshore processing center for DFA that accepts processing of new passports or passport renewal based on DFA online meeting.

The Passport on Wheels is located at the upper ground floor, Seaside Tower Garden, Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu. It is open from 9AM to 5PM from Mondays to Saturdays.

Visit https://www.passport.gov.ph/appointment/ to secure your appointment.