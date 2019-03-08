It’s a Happy Colorful Summer at Ayala Center Cebu

When summer rolls in, ready your sunscreen for fun and frolic in the sun, whether it’s a quick getaway at the beach or a quiet staycation in the city. It’s the perfect season to soak up in outdoor adventure, as well as time to pause and relax.

Surely there’s something for everyone to enjoy this summer. Beat the heat; make the most of sunny days and balmy nights at the region’s premier lifestyle destination.

Summer Sale from March 15 to 17

Get in on this season’s trends, grab must-haves, and show off your summer look. Avail up to 70% discount at the mall-wide sale.

Find the best deals for a quick vacation or a dip in the pool. Check out Bluewater Resort’s annual sale at the Activity Center from March 15 to 17, and Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan’s summer offerings at Level 1 near Pull & Bear on March 16 and 17.

Night of Music on March 23

Spend an evening relaxing to performances by local musicians Vincent Eco, Wonggoys, and Ransom Collective at The Terraces on March 23, 5 p.m. as Ayala Center Cebu kicks-off its summer campaign.

Songs of Summer every Wednesday from April 10

Take a midweek break and jam along to popular original music at The Terraces every Wednesday, starting April 10, 8 p.m. onwards.

Summer Workshops

Take up a new activity. Learn a new skill. Taekwondo, Metafit Boot Camp, music, dance, arts or robotics, anyone? Registration starts on March 23 at Level 1 near Cotton On.

Bring in the happy vibes and have an unforgettable summer at Ayala Center Cebu. For more information, call (032) 888-3790. For updates, like Ayala Center Cebu at www.facebook.com/AyalaCebuand follow @AyalaCenterCebu on Twitter and Instagram.

###