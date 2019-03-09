Award winning Broadway show, M. Butterfly, to end Philippine Tour in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Expect a visual spectacle.

This is the assurance of Tony and Grammy award-winning producer

Jhett Tolentino as M. Butterfly Philippine Tour 2019 will stage its final performances at the SM Seaside City Cebu from March 14 to 17.

“This world-class Broadway production will certainly remain in their minds, hopefully in their hearts too, throughout their lifetime,” Tolentino told Cebu Daily News Digital.

“M. Butterfly” is a play by David Henry Hwang.

It centers on Rene Gallimard, a member of the French embassy in China. He will meet and fall in love with Chinese opera star Song Liling.

Rene will be portrayed by French actor Olivier Borten.

Award-winning actor RS Francisco will also give life to Song Liling’s character.

Francisco was named as the Best Actor in Aliw Awards 2018 for his “M. Butterfly” performance.

Cebuanos should also look forward to Aira Igarta who will be Francisco’s alternate in playing Song Liling in certain performances.

Igarta is an original member of the Kurogo ensemble of the play’s 2018 Manila run.

Completing the “M. Butterfly” cast are Jenine Desiderio, Norm Mcleod, Lee O’Brian, Mayen Estañero, and Maya Encila.

Last leg for 2019

Aside from Francisco, “M. Butterfly” also received two other awards in the Aliw Awards 2018 including Best Play and Best Director for Kanakan Balintagos.

Frontrow Entertainment and Tolentino decided to bring “M. Butterfly” after they had 21 performances in Manila following their Aliw Awards 2018 win.

Cebu will be the last leg of their 2019 tour after they staged in IloIlo and Dumaguete last month.

“It is no denying that Cebu is an economic indicator in the country, and the major city outside of Manila. We cannot not go to Cebu. Having this city as the last leg of the tour is unplanned but somehow, in a hindsight, it fits perfectly,” he said.

The performances will be held at the SM Seaside City Centerstage. Tickets are available in any SM Mall or at SMTickets.com.