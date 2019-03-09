Police collar a member of a Central Visayas drug ring

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City an alleged member of a bigtime drug ring operating in Central Visayas in possession of about P1.7 million worth of shabu that is believed to be part of a bigger drug supply that included the P30-million drugs seized the previous day also in Duljo Fatima.

Jerimel Dela Torre, 26 and a resident of C. Padilla, Barangay Duljo Fatima, was nabbed in a joint buy-bust operation staged by elements of the Drug Enforcement Group (DEG)-Visayas (Special Operations Unit -5) and the Mambaling Police Precinct late this afternoon, March 9, in the barangay.

Superintendent Glenn Mayam, DEG Visayas chief, revealed that Dela Torred is linked to the same drug group that supplied the 4.6 kilos of shabu, valued at P30 million, what were recovered from drug courier Raven Bardon Gonza, 20, on Friday night, March 8.

Dela Torre was collared after he sold 50 grams of shabu worth P500,000 to a poseur buyer and was later found to be in possession of more drugs, totaling 250 grams, which all in all were valued at P1.7 million.

Del Torre, speaking to reporters, however denied that he was part of a bigtime drug ring, insisting that he was “new” to the illegal drugs trade. He claimed he was only paid P1,000 every time he would make a delivery to a buyer. /elb