Police collar a member of a Central Visayas drug ring

By Benjie B. Talisic |March 09,2019 - 11:10 PM

Jerimel Dela Torre, 26, an alleged member of a bigtime drug group operating in Central Visayas, is presented along with the P1.7 million worth of shabu seized from his possession in a drug bust staged by Drug Enforcement Group (DEG)-Visayas (Special Operations Unit -5) and the Mambaling Police Precinct in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City on March 9, 2019. |CDND Photo/Benjie Talisic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City an alleged member of a bigtime drug ring operating in Central Visayas in possession of about P1.7 million worth of shabu that is believed to be part of a bigger drug supply that included the P30-million drugs seized the previous day also in Duljo Fatima.

Jerimel Dela Torre, 26 and a resident of C. Padilla, Barangay Duljo Fatima, was nabbed in a joint buy-bust operation staged by  elements of the Drug Enforcement Group (DEG)-Visayas (Special Operations Unit -5) and the Mambaling Police Precinct late this afternoon, March 9, in the barangay.

Superintendent Glenn Mayam, DEG Visayas chief, revealed that Dela Torred is linked to the same drug group that supplied the 4.6 kilos of shabu, valued at P30 million, what were recovered from drug courier Raven Bardon Gonza, 20, on Friday night, March 8.

READ MORE: Drug dealer caught with P30M shabu in Duljo

Gonza, on the other hand, was also believed to be the source of another drug supply valued at P680,000 recovered from another drug peddler, Arturo Mori, 37, in the neighboring village of Punta Princesa at dawn today, March 9.

READ MORE: Shabu in Cebu: The lure of easy money

According to Mayam, the arrest of Dela Torre was part of the police’s continuing operations to trace the source of the drugs seized from Gonza.

READ MORE: Police working to find source of P30M shabu seized in Duljo bust

Dela Torre was collared after he sold 50 grams of shabu worth P500,000 to a poseur buyer and was later found to be in possession of more drugs, totaling 250 grams, which all in all were valued at P1.7 million.

Del Torre, speaking to reporters, however denied that he was part of a bigtime drug ring, insisting that he was “new” to the illegal drugs trade. He claimed he was only paid P1,000 every time he would make a delivery to a buyer. /elb

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.