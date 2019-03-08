Drug dealer caught with P30M shabu in Duljo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office scored another big one in the war against drugs with the recovery this evening of about five kilos of shabu valued at P30 million.

The seizure of the drugs and the arrest of the alleged dealer, identified as Raven Donza, 20, came barely a week after the police seized 28 kilos of shabu estimated to be around P190.4 million during twin raids in Cebu City and Consolacion town on March 3.

Senior Inspector Renz Talosig, chief of the Mambaling Police Station (Precinct 11), revealed that the drugs were recovered during a buy bust operation by Precinct 11’s drug enforcement unit (DEU) in C. Padilla Street, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City this evening, March 8.

Donza is now being held at the Mambaling police./elb