ALQC plans Barangay Alerto 24 in City of Naga 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Apo Land and Quarry Corp. (ALQC) will be implementing a wholistic, community-based disaster management program in the City of Naga to especially teach residents on disaster preparedness.

During a recent interview with Cebu Daily News Digital, ALQC representative Chito Maniago explained that the program, dubbed as Barangay Alerto 24, will include both software and hardware components.

“The program we will provide should address the real need of the community. So, it’s a multi-pronged, wholistic program,” he explained.

Under the program, ALQC would be installing sophisticated equipment that would provide early warning to the city’s residents in times of emergency, such as tremors, Maniago said.

Also, ALQC will identify disaster management champions for each barangays who would undergo a training program on disaster preparedness.

The Philippine National Red Cross will be conducting the training program, which will include basic and advanced modules on emergency preparedness and first aid, among others, Maniago said.

Another component of the program is the introduction of an app that would enable a person using a mobile phone to send a distress call to the hub or command center when a fire or an earthquake occurs.

And for children, ALQC also plans to educate them regarding disaster management and preparedness.

“For children, we designed a board game. We felt we need to educate children at an early age on disaster management and preparedness,” Maniago said.

He added that they would be rolling out very soon this board game, which would be similar to snake and ladders.

Maniago said that aside from these measures, ALQC will also conduct information education communication sessions in all barangays in Naga City.

According to Maniago, they are also considering the possibility of implementing this program in other areas as well, such as Luzon and Mindanao.

“We will be more than happy to partner with other towns (for the implementation of the disaster management program),” he added.

ALQC has almost completed the implementation of the first phase of its hazard reduction plan at its quarry site to address the concerns of stability and safety in ground zero in several sitios in Barangay Tinaan./ dcb