‘Pusa Gurl’ Judilla to go on air as she joins FM radio station in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Laarnie Tabal Judilla popularly known as “Pusa Gurl” will now be heard on an FM radio station here in Cebu.

Judilla, who gave out a hint during her interview on last week’s episode of CDNFreshtalk, said that her followers would be hearing more of her on the radio.

Although, Judilla did not disclose the name of the radio station, she said that she was undergoing training to be onboard anytime soon.

In last week’s episode of CDNFreshtalk, Judilla thanked all her followers, friends and family, who showed nothing but support with the talent that she has showcased and shared to the world.

Judilla also said to Cebu Daily News Digital that she enjoyed making people laugh with her voices and would try and do her best to post more videos online to radiate positive vibes./dbs