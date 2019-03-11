Lot where the body of church collector was found is a common ‘dating place’ of young couples

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senior Superintendent Lemuel Obon, the director of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), said the area where the body of 16-year-old church collector Christine Silawan was found is a common ‘dating place’ for young couples in Barangay Bangkal, Lapu-Lapu City.

Silawan’s half-naked body was found in this 2-hectare lot which is behind a residential subdivision. He said this has become suitable dating spot for young couples because people do not often pass the area.

“Ngit-ngit gyod na nga lugar nya ang contour sa yuta, kung mohigda ka, dili ka makit-an,” Obon told Cebu Daily News Digital in a phone interview.

Obon admitted that the area is completely dark at night and this may be the reason why Christine was brought there by the suspected murderers as it was an inconspicuous place.

Because of the brutal murder that was discovered Monday morning, March 11, 2019, Obon said he will be suggesting to the owners of the lot to have the area fenced.

The problem is that the lot’s ownership is still being contested and so requesting it to be fenced may not be the most amiable solution as of the moment.

“Morequest lang tingali ta nga mas daghan og tanods or patrols dirang dapita. Di man sad ta makapasuga ana kay di man segurado kinsay tag-iya,” said Obon.

Obon said that he will be requesting the help of Barangay Bangkal for the deployment of more tanods in the area as he will also increase police patrol in the barangay as they continue the pursuit for the three suspects of the crime.

Obon said that they will coordinate with the local government unit (LGU) and the residents of the nearby subdivision to secure the area so that the brutal slay of Christine will not happen to another victim.

Christine was found dead early morning on Monday naked from the waist down with half of her face skinned off. Witnesses claimed she was killed by three suspected drug users who held her down, stabbed her, and skinned her face.

LLCPO is leaning on the motives of rape-slay for the death of Christine and are now looking for more evidence, including the close-circuit-television (CCTV) at the church in Barangay Pajac where Christine was last seen.

Around twelve hours before she was found, Christine served in the 6 p.m. Sunday mass at the Sacred Heart Parish, where she has been serving as a collector since December 2018. /bmjo