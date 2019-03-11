Two former UV cagers to play in NBTC All-Star game

Cebu City, Philippines — Two former University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers will be standing opposite one another in the 2019 Chooks-to-Go SM-NBTC All-Star Game on March 23, 2019 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

This after high-leaping forward Joshua Yerro was picked by fellow Bisaya, Joel Cagulangan for Team Heart, while crafty point guard Gabriel Cometa is all set to replace the injured Clint Escamis, who was picked by the towering Kai Sotto for Team Hustle.

The 7-foot-2 Ateneo center picked University of Santo Tomas’ Mark Nonoy, National University’s Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea, and Ateneo teammate Geo Chiu as his top selections.

Cagulangan, on the other hand, chose NU’s Carl Tamayo, Inand Fornilos, La Salle’s Joshua David and Hope Christian’s Harvey Pagsanjan.

Also making it to Sotto’s team are Kevin Quiambao of NU, RJ Abarrientos of FEU-Diliman, John Amores of JRU, Jonnel Policarpio of Mapua, Forthsky Padrigao of Ateneo, Bismarck Lina of UST, and the aforementioned Escamis, who is still recoving from an ACL injury.

Joem Sabandal of Adamson, Aaron Fermin of Arellano, Paolo Hernandez and Dan Arches of Mapua, Mac Guadana of Lyceum, and Rafael Go of Chiang Kai Shek complete Cagulangan’s squad.

Chris Gavina will be coaching Team Hustle while Charles Tiu will coach Team Heart.

For the first time in NBTC’s 12-year history, the best high school players from the UAAP, NCAA, CESAFI, and MMBL were ranked all year long with the top 24 players rightfully earning their spots in the yearly showpiece. /bmjo