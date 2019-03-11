DSWD-7 assures LGUs: We have enough supply of family food packs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-7 has assured local government units (LGUs) that they have enough supply of family food packs that can be augmented during calamities.

This month, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) is celebrating the Fire Prevention Month, which has been done since more incidents would usually happen during the month of March.

Aside from this, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) had also forecasted that the country will also experience drought or dry spell affecting farmers and the supply of water from the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

“Normally, pag-kailangan nila ang DSWD gagawa ang local chief executive ng report sa amin, mag-request ng report. Within 24 hours bigyan sila, kasi wala naman tayong problema sa goods. And daming supply, it’s just a matter of coordinating that with us,” DSWD-7 Regional Director Rebecca Geamala said.

Geamala, however, clarified that it would still be the primordial responsibility of the LGUs to take care on the needs of their constituents during calamities.

“Sa totoo, when we talk about disaster, manmade or natural calamity, meron yan pondo ang local government. Kasi ang law, RA 10121 (Philippine Disaster Reduction and Management Act) very clear, that it is the primordial responsibility of the local government. Now in the event na hindi nila kaya, mag-resource augmentation kami,” she added.

She said that the agency could give monetary, goods and services and manpower support in an LGU during a calamity and disasters.

Though, an LGU would need to declare a state of calamity before they can request for assistance from DSWD.

“Regarding drought, they have to declare it first na talagang may state of calamity. Kasi pag-state of calamity, palabas natin ang pagkain. Parang ganun, may report ang LGU at may request,” she said.

Leah Quintana, information officer of DSWD-7, also said that their Visayas Disaster Response Center (VDRC) had a standby supply of around 30,000 family food packs which was worth more than P3 million.

Each family food pack contains 6 kilograms of rice, 4 cans of sardines, 4 cans of corned beef or beef loaf and six sachets of coffee or cereal energy drink which is enough for two to three days for a family of five./dbs