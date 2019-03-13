Rams, Panthers remain unbeaten in Elite Basketball Club

Cebu City, Philippines — The Rams and the Panthers surged to the top of the standings after they got past their respective opponents in the Elite Basketball Club Cebu Season 14 last Sunday at the Visayan Glass Gym in Barangay Guadalupe.

The Rams edged the Hawks, 68-66, while the Panthers ripped the Lions apart, 66-47.

The Rams, Panthers and Cheetahs are now tied at the top of the standings with identical 2-0 win-loss records in this tournament that is being backed by Tough Gear Sportswear.

Careem Micarandayo scored 20 points to lead the way for the Rams while Edward Saberon punched in 11 to clip the Hawks’ wings and send them to their second straight loss.

Meanwhile, Steven Sanchez scored 21 points, big man Carl Valencia put up 13 while Neil Buot fired in 11 to help the Panthers run roughshod over the Lions, which also suffered its second straight defeat.

In the day’s other game, the Tigers’ evened up their record at 1-1 after beating the Sharks, 86-81. Jojie Bas fired in 26 points to lift the Tigers to the win.

THE SCORES:

FIRST GAME

RAMS 68 – Micarandayo 20, Saberon 11, Matidios 8, Lubiano 7, Dayanan 6, Entrampas 6, Trangia 4, Besin 2, Ruiz 2, Igay 2.

HAWKS 66 – Rabaya 13, Truz 12, Zarco 9, Lañojan 6, Baylosis 6, Aldave 6, Tapdasan 6, Fernandez 4, Arnado 2, Remoroza 2.

Quarters: 14-16, 25-33, 44-47, 68-66.

SECOND GAME

TIGERS 86 – Bas 26, Obeso 25, Bensig 15, Belande 9, Marzon Tabay 5, Revilla 3, Langomez 3.

SHARKS 81 – Dolloso 26, Bulan 9, Rosal 9, Villardar 8, Reyes 8,Brigoli 7, Pioquinto 5, Cabatino 4, Labagala 4, Malana 1

Quarters: 17-17, 32-36, 52-48, 86-81.

THIRD GAME

PANTHERS 66 – Sanchez 21, Valencia 13, Buot 11, Chan 6, Co 5, Saavedra 3, Salarda 3, Chua 2, A. Patalinghug 2.

LIONS 47 – Abayon 12, Abing 11, Caritan 7, Renzo Senining 5, Ralph Senining 5, Pogoy 4, Gonzales 2,Clarete 1

Quarters: 15-13, 25-26, 34-34, 47-66. /bmjo