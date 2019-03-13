Childlink musical ‘Joy!’ expected to ‘bridge generations’

Cebu City, Philippines — In celebration of their 21st founding year, Childlink Learning Center and Childlink High School Inc. present “Joy!” -a Childlink musical, which will be presented on March 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University of San Carlos -Cultural Center.

Directed by Maria Theresa Tio, the annual play centers its core on how joy leads to everyone’s happiness.

“This time, our play is not the usual theatre with the long conversations because we are trying to depict the meaning of joy and happiness in the performance,” said Tio.

The songs in the play feature 50s and 60s music, which, according to Tio, bridges generations.

“When they see the play, naa ilang mga parents, grandparents and we bridge generations during through these songs,” said Tio.

Confidence

According to Tio, the play does not only serve as a showcase of talent and skill in the field of art but also is an avenue to help student boost their confidence.

“Dili man gyud na malikayan na naay ma ulaw,” she said.

“However, when they see their classmates dancing, maka feel pud sila na na boost ilang confidence,” she added.

Now on its 18th season, there is no signs that Tui plans to discontinue the play as she sees how it contributed to the morale of the student especially when they step out of the comforts of the school.

“This is already a tradition, dilio gyud nato ni i-stop because having this is a culmination of everyone’s effort,” she said.

“You see it as one community coming together to work on a common goal which is to let everyone know how much we accomplished from this play,” said Tio.

Tickets are sold for P250 at the Childlink Learning Center and Childlink High School or at the venue if you choose to buy your tickets before the show. /bmjo