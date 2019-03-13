GMCAC acquires brand new firefighting vehicles

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines-The GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. has acquired two units of brand new firefighting vehicles to enhance emergency preparedness at the Mactan Cebu International Airport.

Avigael Maningo-Ratcliffe , junior manager for GMCAC Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, explained that the corporation bought two new vehicles in Cebu and sent these to Singapore for retrofitting by Hope Technik.

Hope Technik is tasked to fully customize these vehicles into TRIGEN automotive tumbler CC fire emergency vehicles, said Maningo-Ratcliffe.

According to Maningo-Ratcliffe, the two fire emergency vehicles will augment the firefighting capability of MCIAA, the first ever airport to own a fire emergency response vehicle (FERV).

Diego Aguila, GMCAC fire safety manager, explained that the FERV will provide initial response to fire alarms within Terminals 1 and 2. It contains 250 liters of water but when mixed with foam this will produce a 1, 250 litter liquid mixture.

The foam provides a blanket and cooling effect on the fire. It will help put out the fire by taking away its oxygen content, said Aguila.

The GMCAC fire and safety officers also distributed flyers about fire prevention to persons waiting at the arrival area of Terminal 2 on Wednesday morning, March 13. They also went around the two terminals to inspect the premises of concessionaires to check on possible fire hazards.

GMCAC will continue its fire safety awareness campaign through the conduct of fire safety seminars for all members of the airport community from March 18 to March 30. Their seminars will include an orientation for airport employees on fire prevention measure and the proper use of fire extinguishers.

Meanwhile, GMCAC has also bought two brand new sweeper trucks to help ensure a clean airport environment. /dcb