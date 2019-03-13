Baby found abandoned on Olango Island

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Videos and photos of a newborn baby girl found abandoned in a patch of mangroves along the coasts of Barangay Talima on Olango Island are making the rounds on social media today, Wednesday (March 13).

They were uploaded by a netizen identified as Eliezer Rosalejos.

As of Wednesday, it gained over 7,100 reactions, and shared more than 33,000 times on Facebook.

Rosalejos told Cebu Daily News Digital in an online interview that it was his neighbor who first discovered the infant lying face down on a pile of fallen leaves and branches sometime at noon last Tuesday, March 12.

“Natingala siya nganung naay bata ilalom sa kalibunan and then nanawag dayun siya namu og sa mga silingan kay nakuyawan man sab siya,” said Rosalejos.

He added that they rushed the infant to the Sta. Rosa Community Hospital hospital on the island when they learned that she was still breathing.

“Gi-diretso namo sa hospital ang bata kay luya naman gud siya,” Rosalejos said.

Rosalejos said the baby is now in stable condition.

Olango is an bird sanctuary island located off Mactan Island and is under the jurisdiction of Lapu-Lapu City./ elb