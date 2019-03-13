Grief-stricken mother of Christine Lee Silawan collapses
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Grief becomes too much for Lourdes Silawan who collapses while viewing the remains of her of brutally murdered 16-year-old daughter Christine Lee Silawan at the girl’s wake this afternoon, March 13, 2019, at her maternal grandparents’ home located at the boundary of Barangays Soong and Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City .
Christine Lee, a church worker, was found half-naked, her face skinned and with some organs missing in a vacant lot in Barangay Bangkal in Lapu-lapu City on March 11. Police said she had 20 stab wounds and nine defensive wounds.
Police are now on a hunt for three suspects.
A total of P1.8 million in reward money has been offered for any information leading to the arrest of her murderers.
